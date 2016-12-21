Electoral College declares public as loser

The Electoral College came together again on Monday to honor the age-old tradition of pissing off approximately 50% of the population. Similar methods of cultural division have been tried out over the years such as the Twilight Book Series and the Black and Blue vs. the White and Gold dress but they could never quite produce the same results.

This election was particularly heated as it featured two of the most disliked candidates in the history. On one hand you had a millionaire with close ties to suspicious foreign nations that’s flip-flopped on almost every single issue, and on the other hand you had Donald Trump.

Explained one US voter: ‘No matter who Russia made you vote for, or if you didn’t vote at all, I think its safe to say that we all could’ve done better than Trump or Hillary. Nearly 7 billion dollars were spent on this year’s election, which raises the question: Isn’t there a cheaper a way to get 15,000 people to vote for a dead gorilla?’

Andrewnino12