Mortgage provider asks for photocopy of your bottom

A mortgage lender has included a photocopy of your bottom in a long list of documents that it must check before it can approve any extra borrowing. Halifax, who say this demand is now standard procedure for all mortgage applications, have also requested written receipts for every item of fruit you have bought in the last two tax years and a laminated photo of an owl.

Head of Mortgage Operations, Nick Ferguson, said: ‘All applications are now subject to extensive means-testing, which includes a detailed review of how your behind looks when sat on a photocopier. And two years’ worth of fruit receipts shouldn’t be a problem for anyone who keeps their basic household accounts in order’.

‘We do get the odd complaint, but only from people who don’t understand that the application process must last at least six months. That’s our commitment to being a responsible lender.’

Matt Ward