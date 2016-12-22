2016 the worst year ‘except for all the others’

The 1,785,653 people who have commented on social media that 2016 has been the worst year ‘ending in 16′ have been invited to get a fucking grip. Historians have pointed out that years ending in 16 are normally more than a bit shit and this one has been no worse than any of the others.

‘Assuming they were paying any attention, most people would grudgingly concede that 1916, which saw a five-month trench battle along the Somme with over a million casualties, was a bit of a bummer,’ said Dr Edward Wilson, Emeritus Professor of Getting Some Bloody Perspective Studies at the University of Durham. ‘However, even that was a stroll in the park compared to some of its predecessors.’

1816 was the infamous ‘year without a summer’, in which the eruption of Mount Tambora caused rapid falls in temperature and major food shortages across the Northern Hemisphere, just when the end of the Napoleonic Wars had resulted in chronic unemployment, exacerbated by the introduction of the first of the Corn Laws. 1716 was not quite as awful but still saw the start of 44 years of one-party rule by a corrupt aristocratic plutocracy that would be almost inconceivable for the moment.

‘You think it’s a big deal about Bowie, Prince and Terry Wogan popping their clogs?’ asked Professor Wilson. ‘Listen sunshine, Shakespeare and Cervantes died in the same bloody WEEK in April 1616. Hieronymus Bosch, King Ferdinand II of Aragon and, um, er, the Spanish explorer Juan Díaz de Solís all went in 1516. Celebrity massacres are nothing new, trust me.’

With the worst famine in English history at its peak in 1316 at the same time as the worst year of inflation in the history of the pound sterling, the French Dauphin invading and actually being proclaimed king in the chaos after King John repudiated Magna Carta in 1216, the misery associated with ‘16’ years stretches back as far as the chronicles go.

‘1016 may actually have been the worst of the lot,’ said Wilson. ‘It started with Aethelred the Unready dying and ended with three massive battles and the Danes occupying the whole of England under Cnut. You can do the rest of that joke yourself. Basically, it’s just what happens. Either that or the whole of human history is a stop-start cavalcade of death, stupidity and misery, I couldn’t say. Anyway, happy New Year. I’m sure 2017 will be just fine.’