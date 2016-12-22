Elf on the Shelf ‘a papist plot’

‘Children believe they’re being spied on in the run-up to Christmas, so they behave better,’ explained an undercover Mumsnet agent, who asked not to be named.  We also disguised her voice, which was a bit pointless.  ‘It’s a pretty obvious attempt to develop ‘Catholic guilt’, the sense that a supernatural being is watching your every move and judging you’.

Anglican extremists are believed to be plotting reprisals against shops selling the papist dolls.  Hard-core Anglicans have claimed credit for the London ‘tut attacks’, in which several people tutted audibly at a Madonna concert featuring Catholic imagery.  A spokesman for the security services confirmed that the Anglican Outrage level had been raised to ‘raised eyebrows’, and warned the public to be on the lookout for ‘smartly-dressed conformists with an average sex drive and no strong religious views’.

