England cricket team allowed to bring in toys to celebrate last day of term

Christmas came early for the England cricket team today, after head coach Trevor Bayliss allowed everyone to bring in their favourite toy to play with, before they were picked up by their parents at the close of play.

‘The boys have had a gruelling term, and we wanted a bit of light relief on the final day – I think we can all agree they’ve provided that today’, said Bayliss. ‘Alastair Cook is clearing out the cupboards of jockstraps, forward defensive strokes, unwanted utility players, that sort of thing, and the lads are settling down to a game of Connect 4 – something they haven’t managed to do much in this series.’

‘Frustration has been popular today’, said Captain Cook. ‘Some of the boys tried to play Game of Life, but they couldn’t work the spinner. Spill (catches) and Spell (disaster) is on the cards for later. Now, if you don’t mind I’m off for a last game of doggy doo – we’ve been playing it all tour.’