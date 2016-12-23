People who prefer white wine to be re-educated

Members of the public who like white wine are wrong and will be sent to special camps to be ‘fixed’, it has emerged.

‘They will be loaded onto trucks in January and will be returned to their families when civilised’ explained dinner party host, Evan Jones. ‘Guests bearing pallid bottles of piss-water to the door have long been chased off my property by Claret-fuelled hounds. I won’t hear another minute of this ‘fish course / no headache’ nonsense. I’ve thrashed a man for less!’ he roared.

If successful, the government has indicated that it would consider a similar approach for people who do ANYTHING with goat’s cheese.

