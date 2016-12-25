Carol singers attempt to extort figgy pudding

Police have warned the public about sinister cold callers, demanding seasonal treats.

‘It all began nicely enough,’ said one landlord, ‘with them wishing me a merry Christmas. But then they started going on about how they all like this ‘figgy pudding’ stuff. So I tell them that this is a family venue and we don’t do drugs here, but they just repeated that they all liked it and demanded that I bring some out here’.

‘So I gave Big Steve on the door a nod and he started encouraging them to leave but they just bunched together and sang that they wouldn’t go until they got some, which sounded like a classic shake-down. They were going on about bringing bringing glad tidings to me and — well, this is the Brown Cow — the York Inn is two streets away’.

Moosealot