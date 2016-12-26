2016 British space travel downgraded from launches to ‘lunches’

‘Everyone involved in this historic meal is really excited,’ British astronaut to be Tim Smythe told a news conference at the Baikonor Cosmodrome. ‘My parents are delighted with the way they have been invited to participate with lunch preparations. My mother, for example made the salad dressing and my father defrosted the chicken pieces and bought the bread all the way from our local Marks and Spencer in Hove.’

Weather permitting, the lunch will be Jan 4th at 1.03pm GMT, under the huge gantry system supplied by the Russians, who have also provided the massive Soyuz rocketry. NASA meanwhile has been behind the space vehicle itself and the three hundred person operations room at Cape Smethurst, Florida as well as the digital and communications aspect of the flight. But the lunch depends on UK know-how.

‘For Britain to have provided the lunch on day one of the mission, pre-take off is our way of making the UK’s contribution known,’ said Science Minister Janine Smith. ‘That doesn’t mean we will not be participating once the flight is under way. We have also sent ‘squeezee’ tubes of Primula cheeze spread in three flavours for the astronauts to enjoy on their long and arduous mission. Not prawn, which was considered a risk.’

Ms Smith continued ‘Obviously top scientists and nutrtionists have been assessing the effect of the roast chicken pieces, tossed salad, coleslaw, salad cream and bread and butter on space-pressure conditions, which is why we rejected the heavier traditional jam roly poly for a lighter vanilla ice cream with banana slices.’

Ms Smythe reminded science journalists that the food had to be healthy and nutritionally balanced, but it had to be borne in mind that the astronauts would be ‘shitting in a bag for the foreseeable’ as they carried out the important tasks of measuring the impact of weightlessness on stick insects and crocus bulbs. Meanwhile Deidre Smythe, UK astronaut mother confessed ‘I also slipped a packet of Revels into the little hole I found in Tim’s space suit, with a little post it note saying ‘I love you and don’t forget to share!’ I do hope nobody minds. They’re his favourite.’