C of E packed away with the other Xmas decorations

With the tattered remains of festive tinsel, Bishops throughout the land will now be stored back in the loft alongside forgotten gym equipment, roofing felt and furtive porn stashes. Although inevitably, stray alter boys will still be discovered behind sofas as late as March.

Many households are torn between getting a real or fake clergyman, yet all agree you cannot beat the smell of a freshly cut priest. Explained one devout shopper: ‘We only get our faith down for the Christmas period. After that we stuff our vicar back in a box with his shiny baubles and prayers’.

The tradition of using Christianity at Christmas dates back to the 1800s, when Prince Albert had a trappist monk erected in Trafalgar Square for the amusement of the pigeons. Nowadays households usually either have a priest standing beside their TV in a bucket of water, or hang illuminated clergy from their rooftops.

Sadly a number of bishops suffer annual damage in the loft, with the Archbishop of Canterbury once hollowed out by a family of rats. Some even suffer the indignity of having their sermons mulched or thrown in a skip.

Months later, the only memory of ‘Jesus Christ’ is the yell heard up and down the UK every time someone steps barefoot on the notoriously pointy remains of bishop stuck to the carpet.