Restaurants told to stop pissing about with wine glasses

Under new legislation waiters are to provide wine glasses to diners who actually ask for wine, rather than preemptively placing glasses at each setting, only to recall them after the drinks order.

“Turns out the current approach was inspired by a Viz Top Tip”, said a time and motion expert. “ ‘Don’t buy expensive address books. Just use a telephone directory and cross out the names of all the people you don’t know’. Restaurants applied the same logic to wine glasses and a whole industry was created”.

Union leaders reacted strongly. “15,000 people are employed in the ‘pointless wineglass distribution sector”, said a spokesman. “If we cave in now, what next? Will we suddenly find we don’t need to interrupt your meal to ask if it’s all right?”