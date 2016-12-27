‘No difference between VHS and Blu-Ray’ claims Dad

Your father has ascertained that there is no difference in the visual and audio fidelity between his Scotch video tape recorded from TV in 1986 copy of Ben-Hur and the latest Blue-ray edition, reports suggest.

The pronouncement, made around 2pm yesterday was foreshadowed by the question ‘Don’t we already have this?’ as he unwrapped the super high definition 3D remastering of the 1959 Charlton Heston classic before a 45 minute operation to ‘play the damn thing’ that encompassed the surround sound coming out of the shower upstairs, all of next year, and 2 people leaving the country in frustration.

Other gripes included ‘I can’t hear anything, are they mumbling?’ and ‘why are the adverts so bloody loud?’

‘WHAT ADVERTS!?’ you screamed in disbelief. ‘WHAT, F*CKING ADVERTS?’

