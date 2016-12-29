Selfie stick altercation helped diagnose prostate problem

A Manchester man has publicly thanked his assailant, after the removal of his selfie stick from his anal cavity revealed potentially serious problems with his prostate gland. Steve Jordan, a self-employed joiner from Ringway, was out with a group of friends in Canal Street and taking photographs throughout the evening with his new selfie stick.

‘It was a really fun night,’ said Jordan, who was celebrating his 30th birthday at the time, which was back in June. ‘Me and the lads hit Canal Street at around 10.30pm and we were just chilling out minding our own business.’

Unfortunately, their fun was put to an abrupt stop by a night-club bouncer who told them that they could not use the selfie stick inside the club. ‘I’d had a couple of vodka and Red Bulls at that stage and the boys were mellow after a few shots, so I told the bouncer to fuck-off and poked him in the belly with my stick. I don’t remember much after that except waking up in A&E with a very sore arse.’

Medical staff safely removed the stick along with the camera and Jordan was allowed home and advised to rest for a few days. A few days later, while recuperating, he watched a repeat of Embarrassing Bodies on More 4.

‘After two knob examinations and three endoscopic interventions I started to get bored, so I started flicking through the selfies I’d taken a few night before,’ Jordan said. ‘There was one of me laughing under the Canal Street sign, then a couple with the lads outside Via Fossa; one of me again hanging out with a tranny who was completely off her tits and the next was a series of polyps and warty looking objects.’

After his discovery, Jordan went straight to his GP who managed to put his finger on the problem. He was given the news that he had a few irregularities with his prostate which might be cancerous. Six months on and with treatment successfully finished, he went back to Canal Street to thank his assailant for saving his life. The reunion is to be screened early next year on BBC 1’s Real Lives Reunited which follows people who have shared extraordinary moments together.