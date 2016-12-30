Dave Lamb provides comedy voice-over for family Christmas row

A potentially disastrous situation was narrowly averted at the Ellington family’s Christmas Day lunch in Redditch when actor Dave Lamb burst in off the street to provide a camp and amusing comedy voice-over straight from Come Dine With Me. This defused an argument that was threatening to erupt with serious long-term consequences, family members have told the press.

The Ellington get-together, always tense at the best of times, was simmering even more than usual by 1 pm. This all followed a traumatic year, during which Chris Ellington had an affair with a work colleague, his wife Elaine had stopped speaking to her mother after a row over her late father’s will and their hitherto engaging younger daughter Jessica had turned into a sullen, moody teenager.

‘Elaine had badly underestimated the time needed to cook the turkey and Chris got narked with her,’ said Chris’s depressive brother, John. ‘She said “I’ll have to give it another hour,” and he just glared at her with an evil look on his face, when suddenly an oddly familiar voice piped up from the spare room, saying “An hour? That’s about as long as I’d give their marriage”.’

Shortly after, when pervy Great Uncle Charles’s hands started to wander towards the Ellingtons’ older daughter’s knee, Lamb popped up to say “Looks like Charles missed out on his holiday in Thailand this year” and he backed away a split second before his face would have been slapped. Shortly afterwards, Lamb’s wise advice to Ellington’s mother, “No second sherry this year, Audrey. The vicar’s barely recovered from last Christmas”, also stopped potential embarrassment in its tracks.

‘Things were still simmering when Elaine finally brought the turkey to the table at 2 o’clock,’ said John Ellington. ‘It could have gone either way, but when Elaine hesitantly asked who liked pigs in blankets, Dave piped up with “Well, Chris certainly does. Have you seen the size of that woman he was knocking off?” We all high-fived each other, Chris went chasing Dave down the street with the carving knife, screaming, and we didn’t see him again all day. Best Christmas ever!’

Hat tip to KateWritesStuff