Lost phone panic now entering its third minute

Hope is starting to fade, as the search for the mobile belonging to Elly Woodcock (15) has reached the 197th second or the ‘point of no return’ according to her younger brother, Tom (a cynical 9). Emergency services were contacted after the sixth attempt to ring the misplaced mobile proved futile, leaving Elly with no choice but to barricade her bedroom and submerge herself in her vinyl collection of Morrissey.

Police are fearing the worst and suspect that the treasured iPhone7 may have been stripped down for parts and shipped off to a Taiwanese sweat shop to ironically be reassembled as an iPhone5. The public have been asked to keep a look out for the phone – which is described as medium build, with a cracked screen and floral phone case ‘that defies belief’.

The Woodcock family have done little to resolve the situation with fatuous questions like ‘Where did you last see it?’, ‘Have you looked behind the sofa?’ and ‘Why don’t you use your Dad’s spare Nokia instead?’ Granny Woodcock’s unhelpful suggestion that Elly could use the landline was greeted with the derision it deserved and an open threat of a care-home place by Elly.