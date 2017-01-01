Media cull continues as world’s worst continuity man died next week

Reeling from the media deaths of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds at the end of 2016, the film and TV world is also mourning the loss of Tim Brick, the octogenarian continuity man who has died aged 42.

‘It’s a great loss to the industry,’ said one director, ‘and at a personal level, I’m now at a loss for someone to blame for the gaffes in my films.’

‘He was definitely the worst,’ he added, naming two continuity men working in the industry that he said ‘were worse’.

Brick, from Leominster and a lifelong bachelor leaves a widow and two sons. His wife, Marjory, also from Sidcup, said that Tim had migrated to the film industry after an early career as a sub editor for the Guardian.

‘He was a detail man, he just didn’t see any details,’ she explained, adding that the whole Doctor Who franchise had benefitted from his lack of observation. ‘Being born blind probably didn’t help, either,’ she added.