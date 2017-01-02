‘Poachers have probably butchered swimming hippos’ admit BBC

A family of swimming hippos used by BBC continuity announcers to link programmes have gone missing from a safari park in East Africa said the BBCs Africa correspondent Hugh Morris. It is believed poachers may have tracked down the herd to a game reserve in Botswana and slaughtered them to feed the illegal ivory trade.

The hippos were last seen on the BBC IPlayer, swimming in a circle following a repeat of last Monday’s Celebrity Mastermind and have not been seen since.

Most of the hippo bones end up in south Asia where they are carved into ornaments and jewellery, whilst other parts of the animal are thought to have mystical powers and are often used in alternative medicine. Hippo testicles are ground into a fine powder and used as an aphrodisiac by wealthy Chinese businessmen with tiny, impotent cocks.

BBC bosses say the loss of the hippo family will greatly diminish the talent pool at the corporation but moves are already underway to find a replacement.

‘The hippos will be a hard act to follow,’ said a BBC spokesperson. ‘ Currently we don’t have anybody on our books as capable as the hippos, so we are asking our viewers’.

‘One viewer said they would like to see Graham Norton standing in a bucket of broken glass while juggling a chainsaw, which seems to be winning the popular vote’, he continued.

‘We realise Norton is no replacement for a performing hippo….but until we can find another circus animal to link the programmes we’re stuck with the Irishman. We’re hoping that no-one will notice for a while’.