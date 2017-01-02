Pope to stand down after ‘disappointing festive period’, announces Vatican

Pope Francis is to stand down after the Vatican released figures which revealed a poorer than expected performance over the Christmas and New Year period. In a statement the Vatican thanked the Pope for his efforts since taking over as Pontiff in 2013 but said that the time had come to explore other options for the future of the church.

The move comes after the Vatican announced that like-for-like attendance at Mass and confession over the festive season fell by 7% while collection-plate income was down by 5% compared to the same period last year. ‘The Catholic Church is operating in a very tough market these days’, says The Telegraph’s religious correspondent Barnaby Green’.

‘There are more religions than ever vying for space in what has become a very crowded marketplace. Factor in the storms that many parts of the world experienced in the run-up to Christmas and the fact that an increasing number of people now believe that all religion is a massive pile of bollocks and it easy to see why the figures are so poor. In truth the revenue from clothing and merchandising has never fully recovered since Pope John Paul II died, the Pope-on-a-rope market collapsed overnight’.

Pope Francis is set to be released from his contract at the end of this month with former Marks & Spencer Chief Executive Sir Stuart Rose emerging as the favourite to take over. ‘Sir Stuart would certainly be a bold choice’, says Green. ‘Particularly as he is Church of England and historically the position of Pope has been occupied by a Catholic. However, he did do a miraculous job turning around the food sales at M&S and I think the Vatican would like to see him do something similar with their communion wafer and altar wine range which many middle-class Catholics find bland and uninspiring’.

Pope Francis is understood to have turned down a ‘move upstairs’ and has yet to decide whether to hang up his vestments for good. ‘Its a great honour being Pope’ he told reporters on the steps of St Peters ‘but its also very demanding. I intend to take a break and see if any offers come in. In the meantime I’m looking forward to taking a holiday and spending some quality time with the wife and kids’.