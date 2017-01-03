Christmas anecdotes at work to be accompanied by ‘Percent complete’ progress bar

‘Percent complete’ progress bars, helpfully highlighting how long it will take a colleague to tell you their Christmas anecdote, will be made available in offices today, just in time for the post-New Year return to work.

The thin strips of plastic, with a sticky back, are designed to be discreetly attached to a colleague’s chest as they start their response to your polite question, ‘What have you been up to over the last two weeks?’. The device will also allow the listener to pause a story about a funny Christmas dinner mid-way through, and will also allow the anecdote to be rescheduled for ’10 minutes time’, ‘tomorrow’, or ‘when hell freezes over’.

‘The first day back to work after New Year is a time to catch up with casual colleagues, reacquaint yourself with office banter and rituals, and hear about what everyone has been up to,’ noted a CBI spokesperson, who have helped to develop the technology to improve productivity at work. ‘It just would be helpful to know, when someone starts a long-winded tale about a trip to the shops on 22nd December, whether you are going to be able to get back to your mountain of pointless emails any time before lunch’.