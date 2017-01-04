Butlins karaoke runner-up declines invitation to perform at Trump inauguration

A man who came third in a karaoke competition at Butlins holiday camp in Minehead has declined an invitation to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

‘The opportunity to perform my successful-ish ‘Gangnam Style while pissed’ routine to a larger audience was very tempting, but ultimately my artistic principles and integrity have to come first,’ said John Butler, who was beaten in the competition last July by a dog that barked in time to Park Life, and a woman who could actually sing a bit, both of who have already ruled out performing at the ceremony.

Butler was so drunk during his original performance that he didn’t even remember doing it until friends showed him video footage taken on their phones. It is believed that it is this rambling, semi-coherent style that attracted representatives of Donald Trump, who felt it was a good match for the President-elect.

Spartacus