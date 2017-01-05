Ken Loach Plans Gritty Teletubbies Reboot

The director behind many famous British films highlighting social issues is to start production on a new interpretation of the classic children’s TV show, Teletubbies.

Ken Loach is currently finalising production details with investors according to a source close to the octogenarian director. Called ‘I, Tinky Winky’ it will be set in a mining town in the north of England and will deal with subjects such as Brexit and the rise of far-right groups across the world. One of the characters will have a pet kestrel.

With filming set to begin shortly, design teams are said to be struggling to implement Mr. Loach’s vision.

‘How am I supposed to make a vacuum cleaner look like he is struggling under the burden of the bedroom tax?’ asked the designer responsible for bringing the character Noo-noo to life. ‘It was hard enough to make Dipsy convey a constant sadness that gay marriage is not yet universal.’

The project has been plagued with delays throughout, reportedly due to disagreement over the core artistic vision. It is said that Loach originally wanted to make it a ‘hard-hitting’ drama set in Iraq after the fall of Saddam, but censors balked at the central storyline which would have seen Laa-Laa getting decapitated at the hands of ISIS.

AstroNought