Non-surfing Bracknall man claims he is ‘stoked’

office-supplies-worker

A 40-year old office supplies salesman from Bracknell yesterday announced that he was ‘stoked’ after receiving an order for Hole Punches, Scissors and Staplers.

Neville Gordon tried out the word for the first time after earlier witnessing a character use it during an episode of Workaholics. He was able to correctly surmise its meaning from the context in which it was used on the programme, but knows and cares nothing for the provenance of the expression in surfer slang.

Reaction from colleagues was largely non-committal, with only that young upstart from marketing seeming to effect a grimace.

Gordon is now hoping that future supplies orders will be broadened to include Ink Toner & Cartridges so that he can announce he is ‘super stoked’.

Share this story...

Posted: Jan 5th, 2017 by

Click for more article by ..

More Stories about: News In Brief

Click for full archive for 'News In Brief'

© 2017 NewsBiscuit | Powered by Deluxe Corporation | Stories (RSS) | T & C | Privacy | Disclaimer