Vogue words for 2017: A Newsbiscuit guide

Stuck for something smart to say about Brexit? Impress your friends immediately by dropping some of these new 2017 dictionary entries into your conversations
‘Brexting’ – sending rude texts to anyone who voted leave.
‘Brexite’ – the feeling of euphoria when it dawns on you that it was wrong to vote Remain, as we might actually be better off out of the EU.
‘Brekshite’ – the feeling of despair when it dawns on you that actually you should have voted Remain.
‘Legsit’ – emigrating.
‘Perplexit’ – giving up trying to work out whether EU membership was a Good Thing or a Bad Thing.
‘Bolloxit’ – giving up caring either way.
‘Mexit’ – a sudden surge of 10 million Mexicans crossing into the US before the Trumpwall goes up.
‘Spexit’ – the feeling of despair when you remember you put your glasses in your back pocket, just as you lower yourself into your armchair.
‘Spoxit’ – In the latest Star Trek movie, Kirk and the rest of the crew vote to dump the pointy-eared Vulcan on a distant planet, as they realise he’s an immigrant.
‘Paxit’ – Jeremy Paxman leaving yet another programme
‘Clarxit’ – Jeremy Clarkson leaving yet another programme
‘Wrecksit’ – choosing Chris Evans as presenter for Top Gear.
‘Rexit’ – Charles succeeds to the throne and fatally damages the Monarchy.
‘Corbout’ – A political movement to oust Jeremy Corbyn from Labour leadership
‘Corbyn’ – Name given to anyone (especially a Jeremy) who refuses to leave anything under any circumstances, no matter how many people plead with him.
‘Politically Correxit’ – reverting to insulting minorities
‘Caliphexit’ – driving Daesh out of Aleppo.
‘Hexit’ – hacking someone’s internet connection at machine-code level.
‘Collexit’ – buying something using ‘click-and-collect’
‘Fecksit’ – Father Jack knocking over glass of whiskey & not quite being able to reach the bottle to re-fill it.
‘Necksit’ – Father Jack reaching bottle after all.
‘Selexit’ – choosing the England team to be eliminated from the next World Cup
Grandson of Barnabas and Titus