New Smart TV will watch programmes for you

Samsung has announced the MoneyDrane5000 HD4k8KUHDMCCOBE smart television whose advanced AI processor will allow it to watch, criticise, get bored with and channel hop television programmes by itself.

Owners of the new television have given mixed reviews, however. ‘It’s true that it gives me a lot of spare time, but I’m fed up with the TV joining in with the theme tune for The One Show or shouting out ‘deck the tosser’ during the Jeremy Kyle show,’ said one disappointed owner. ‘And from the various ‘leakages’ under the set, I suspect it’s been watching Babestation after I’ve gone to bed.’

‘£27,000 might be out of many people’s price range but a cheaper model is being developed’, noted a Samsung product development manager. ‘We realised that if the TV is watching the programmes itself, it doesn’t actually need a screen, or receiver or a box. So the customer simply pays us £999 and they’ll receive a ‘conceptual’ television. Joey Essex has bought 2.’