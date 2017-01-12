Football-mad Geordie couple to part by mutual consent

A soccer-obsessed Newcastle couple, who met almost 10 years ago, have announced that they have terminated their relationship ‘by mutual consent’ on the eve of their fourth wedding anniversary.

In a packed Press-conference at their small, semi-detached Tyneside home, Josh and Jemima Collins thanked each other for their mutual contribution, with Jemima adding that Josh was leaving ‘a financially sound model and a new and much needed conservatory-dining area, which provides a facility many other couples would be envious of and which could continue be used at the highest level for some years to come’.



Rumours of a possible split had been filtering through the local community for some time and a spokesman for the couple anonymously spoke of a bust up in the bedroom and differences of opinion when it came to TV channel ‘selection issues’.



The husband confirmed that the family labrador ‘Butch’, brought into the marriage by him from Hull, would be leaving with him and also revealed that his younger brother Kevin, would be acting in a caretaker role until Jemima had conducted a formal search for a replacement via Match.com. The prospect of that replacement being from overseas isn’t being ruled out by Jemima who is said to favour more sophisticated build-up play over Josh’s ‘route one’ approach.

