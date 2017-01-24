Burnt toast and chips to replace Trident

Plans to replace Trident with burnt toast and pizza crust are already underway following reports that the foodstuffs are potential killers. The top secret MOD project – code name Aunt Bessie – is thought to be in advanced stages of development and could be operational by the time the shops open in the morning. Instead of firing a nuclear warhead into enemy territory, the plan is to air-drop packets of supermarket own-brand oven chips and pepperami pizzas into areas of conflict such as Syria, South Sudan or Brussels.

‘The long term effect of eating Tesco own-brand oven chips and crispy roast potatoes is pretty much the same as being spoon-fed radioactive waste from a nuclear explosion. Slightly more harmful, in fact,’ said UK government defence spokesman. ‘We think it’s not only a more humane way of killing people en masse but will also net the government millions in Tesco club card points. Everyone’s a winner.’