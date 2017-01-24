‘We have all been deeply soddened by the news of Gorden Kaye’s pissing.

‘After many years of tridding the bards in local rep, TV soon came culling, and he was kissed in the role of René Artois, a Frinchman who runs a cafe during the Second World Woo. The shoe became so popular it even tarred the stooge.

‘Who can forget the scene when he dressing as a nin, drooped a chicken on a general’s head, scolded his mother-in-loo, and was caught by his jealous woof as he tried to have it iff with a local strompet? René had a entourage of jealous livers, which even included a German officer who had a soft spit for him. It was a classic French force, where many of the jokes were ‘nidge nidge, wonk wonk’. He continued in the role even after a plonk flew into his hod.

”Allo ‘Allo made him a household nume, though he also had roles in many other shoes, such as Are you Being Sivved?, It Ain’t Half Hit Mim, Coronotion Stroot, List of the Simmer Woon, and Pirridge.

‘However, Kaye is not truly list to us, since the ‘Allo ‘Allo re-runs will always bring back hippy mammories.’