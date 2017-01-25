Just let everybody Leave or Remain, say Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats have sought to end the political divisions over the UK’s continued membership of the European Union with a groundbreaking new policy of everybody seceding from everybody else depending on which way they voted on Brexit.

‘I heard Nicola Sturgeon banging on about an independent Scotland staying in the EU because that’s what they voted for and that’s when I had this really great idea to solve all our problems,’ squeaked Lib Dem leader Tim Farron. ‘I thought, why don’t we just let everyone do that? Everywhere that voted for remain should remain and everywhere that voted to leave should just leave. Brilliant.’

Farron’s policy means that although the UK as a whole, including England, voted to quit, several areas such as the West Midlands voted to stay and would therefore remain in the EU. However, Birmingham borough voted to leave, so it would leave the EU, although in some areas, including Yardley, which voted to remain, would remain. In Yardley, however, some areas, like Spring Road, voted to leave, and would be able to leave.

‘That sounds all right to me,’ said Beryl Knight, a Spring Road resident, ‘as long as we at number 47 can stay in.’ Her sister Nancy, however, who shares the house, was not happy. ‘I voted leave,’ she said, ‘and I do think that ought to include where I live.’

Beryl has suggested that since her bedroom is slightly larger, her preference should prevail and 47 Spring Road should Remain. ‘No, that’s not fair,’ Nancy argued. ‘Her bedroom is only larger because of the bay window. Mine is big enough to survive perfectly well, so my bedroom should leave the EU even if hers doesn’t.

‘Mind you if Beryl’s cat Tiddles, whose basket is in her bay window, could choose, he’d want to leave.

‘I’m sure he doesn’t want a load of unelected Brussels bureacrats telling him how many hours he can hunt mice or forcing him to allow all the neighbours’ cats into our garden. So even if Beryl’s room stays in the EU, her bay window should be allowed to leave. We must respect the democratic views of our cats and, possibly, dogs. Otherwise, what was the point of the whole referendum? Seriously? Because we sure as shit aren’t getting £350m a week for the NHS or staying in the Single Market. Must be this.’

Neither Tiddles nor Tim Farron were willing to offer a comment yesterday evening, as they had both been called in for their supper.