Scott’s Antarctic failure ‘probably caused by Fitbit obsession’, researchers claim

The bruised reputation of Captain Robert Scott suffered a further blow today, with revelations of an apparent obsession with wireless-enabled personal activity trackers. The recent discovery of 5 Fitbit Charge devices on the Ross Ice Shelf where Scott and his team perished in early 1912 have provided valuable new data about the final months of his ill-fated Antarctic expedition.

‘Scott bulk-bought a load of Fitbits in an Amazon Black Friday sale in late 1911, to try and gain an edge over his fierce rival Roald Amundsen’, noted Professor Henry Lockett of the Scott Insitute. ‘Insisting on sticking rigidly to his target of 10,000 steps a day, Scott would order his team to set up their tent and chill out as soon as his device buzzed at him with that daft little firework display. With the steps in the bank by around 10 in the morning, he would catch up on a few emails, and treat himself to a latte’.

Newly discovered diary entries written by fellow explorer Edgar Evans reveal the increasing frustration of the team with their leader’s dependence on his Fitbit. ‘January 5, 1912. Scott being a twat. Again. Refuses to go any faster coz it will take him out of his f*!king fat-burning zone. Keeps tapping the front of his watch every few minutes – yep, Robert, there’s no signal again. Yesterday he treated us to his robot dance after completing a bloody virtual trail round Yosemite National Park.’

Inevitably falling off the pace, Scott’s team eventually reached the South Pole 5 weeks after their Norwegian counterparts, the anguish of defeat made significantly worse by the sight of a flag in the Pole saying ‘Amundsen – powered by Garmin’. Despondent and beaten, only Lawrence Oates continued to share Scott’s faith in their Fitbits. Leaving their tent for the last time on 16th March, he uttered the infamous words: ‘I am going out and may be some time…probably about 15 minutes or so, guys, as I’m only doing a quick cardio workout.’

This news come just weeks after further evidence of an over-reliance on Fitbits by key historical figures. New video footage of the moon landings, for example, have revealed Neil Armstrong that actually said: ‘That’s one small step for man, but the 7th consecutive day that I’ve climbed the equivalent of 25 floors – hashtag ripped’.