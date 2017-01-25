Trump declares Obama presidency was just fake news

Barack Obama’s eight year Presidency and all of his reforms and legislation were “fake news created by the liberal media elite,” President Donald Trump has said.

He declared that he does not need to repeal and replace Obamacare as it never actually existed. Anybody using the system to access affordable healthcare is therefore a criminal and could expect the “FULL WEIGHT OF THE LAW” to be used against them, President Trump later tweeted.

Nor was there any environmental legislation brought in over the past eight years, according to the new President. He urged business that had believed the “media lies” to employ US workers to burn “oil, gas, so-called endangered animals, any old crap” to compensate for their unnecessarily reduced environmental damage. “Didn’t happen, period,” he said. “Barack Obama did not hold the presidency nor did he sign any agreements or laws. These are lies portrayed by the CROOKED media – that is fact. Well, an alt-fact anyway, which is great. Truly great – it’ll save me a hell of a lot of work.”

StanleyMizaru