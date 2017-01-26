Exclusive: new edition of Dickens’s Hard Times commemorates May’s Trump visit

‘Now, what I want is, Alternative Facts. Teach these Americans and women nothing but Alternative Facts. Alternative Facts alone are wanted in life. Plant nothing else, and root out everything else. This is going to be a great rooting out, a terrific rooting out. This is the principle on which I bring up my own children and this is the principle on which I bring up America. Stick to Alternative Facts, Theresa!’

The scene was a plain, bare, monotonous vault of the White House press room and the speaker’s square but surprisingly small forefinger emphasized his observations by underscoring every sentence with a hand gesture like he was playing the accordion. The emphasis was helped by the speaker’s pale orange wall of a forehead, while his eyes found commodious cellarage in two narrow white caves.

The emphasis was helped by the speaker’s mouth, which was pursed, curled down and angry looking. The emphasis was helped by the speaker’s voice, which was inflexible, monotonous and dictatorial. The emphasis was helped by the speaker’s hair, which swirled up like a yellow piece of raw fish on top of a piece of sushi, a plantation of fur to keep the wind from its shining surface, as if the head had scarcely warehouse-room for the grandiose delusion stored inside.

The president’s obstinate carriage, square jaw, square body, square shoulders — nay, his very enormously long red tie, trained to take him by the throat with an unaccommodating grasp, like a stubborn fact, as it was, — all helped the emphasis.

‘In this life, we want nothing but Alternative Facts; nothing but Alternative Facts! We’re going to build America great again by calling Mexicans rapists and banning all Muslims from entering the United States to stop them bleeding them from their whatevers. Unless they are a ten, in which case I’ll be dating them. I’m a pretty smart guy, lots of people have said I’m smart. Alternative Facts.’

The president and the vice-president and the presidential spokesman all backed a little, and swept with their eyes the inclined plane of media vessels then and there arranged in order, ready to have American gallons – not imperial gallons, proper American ones made here in the good old US of A – of facts poured into them until they were full to the brim and spouted whatever the Republicans told them, just like they had been doing for most of the past century.

To be continued. Believe us.