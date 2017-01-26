Society feature: Are you a Melanial?

Were you born between 1968 and 1975? Did you grow up with no curtains but the Iron one? Can you slice cucumbers on your cheekbones? Are you more thoroughly groomed than a Japanese schoolgirl at a Rolf Harris testimonial?

Then you are probably a Melanial.

You have boundless wealth and a life of ease and celebrity. You flit from yacht to première, festooned with diamonds. You speak 5 languages, but those who hear you have a lingering sense of déjà entendu. You have beautiful children but you’re not quite sure which are yours and which are your identical predecessor’s.

You live in a state of ever-increasing perplexity, and the relentless limelight is starting to sear your tight porcelain skin. But when the lights go off, each night, that’s when your real hell begins.

Poor you. Poor Melanial.