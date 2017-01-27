Mystery body finally identified as the Official Opposition

Greater Manchester Police have finally identified the mystery body which was found in Westminster in December 2015 as Her Majesty’s Official Opposition.

Once an initial ID was confirmed, local CCTV footage showed the Labour Party being led away by a sinister bearded man who led it off the beaten track and into the wilds, where it completely lost its way and died, cold and unloved, and lay unnoticed for months.

Greater Manchester Police have issued an apology to Jeremy Corbyn for incorrectly reporting that he was dead in an earlier press release. ‘We clearly got confused between Mr Corbyn, who is of course alive and well, and his career as Labour leader, which has been moribund for months and if not dead already is clearly bleeding its last. Nothing can survive that kind of ill-treatment, isolation and neglect. To be honest though I don’t think anybody’s bothered if we don’t press charges.’

The police are appalling for information.