Corbyn quits in protest at Corbyn decision on Article 50

Jeremy Corbyn has quit as leader of the Labour Party after he imposed a three line whip on Labour MPs to vote in favour of the bill to allow the triggering of Article 50.

“In all conscience I cannot remain in the Shadow Cabinet as I will not be forced to vote in favour of triggering Article 50,” Mr Corbyn said. “After much soul searching I have, as I have so often, decided to rebel against the leadership – my leadership. Like many of my Labour colleagues my constituents voted to remain in the EU and I am here to represent them.”

When questioned Mr Corbyn denied being confused and inconsistent on the matter.

“I want to make this absolutely clear, the people of the UK voted to leave the EU,” he said. “I myself am on the record as saying I was only seven out of ten for staying in and that I would have triggered Article 50 immediately. Therefore I was right to impose the whip to force Labour MPs to vote for the bill.

“I understand this puts many Labour MPs in a difficult position and I am one such MP. Together we stand against the party bureaucracy. My decision to impose the whip cannot stifle my conscience and we rebel MPs will stand together in solidarity against the leadership of the party.”

He concluded by asking: “Sorry, what were we talking about?”

StanleyMizaru