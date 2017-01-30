Boris Johnson comes out in favour of Boris Johnson after ‘much soul searching’

Boris Johnson has ended weeks of speculation and declared that he will be supporting the ‘Best for Boris’ campaign. The revelation comes today in Johnson’s ‘Me, myself and I, personally speaking’ column for the Daily Telegraph.

The campaign is firmly in favour of an ‘in’ vote; for Boris Johnson to remain ‘in’ number 10 Downing Street for several years, whilst Britain remains in, or possibly out of a federal Europe – frankly who cares.

The news spells the end of rival Boris groups, such as ‘The Green Green Grass of Boris’ and the widely misunderstood

‘Love.BJ.’

Johnson has long been tipped to lead the ‘Best for Boris’ campaign, especially since George Galloway dropped out of the running last week. However he is said by many colleagues to have been agonising for several months, not to mention deeply irksome for even longer.

‘Boris has spent a long time discussing with friends and colleagues whether he was ready to commit to something as a momentous as Boris so soon,’ said one source close to Mr Johnson’s sense of ambition and entitlement.

‘In the end, after a number of soul-searching dinners at the Ivy and the Fat Duck, he is ready to commit 100% to the path of least resistance and greatest expediency. And thank God for that; with so many others willing to vacillate and flip-flop, it’s good to know that someone is prepred to go to Westminster and Brussels and fight for what’s best for Boris.’