Savers ‘over the moon’ that unachievable amounts of savings now better protected

Savers have been applauding the government’s decision to guarantee a further £10,000 per saving account, up to a maximum of £85,000 per account, as a result in the fall of the Pound to the Euro. “For years we’ve been sailing close to the wind,” said Tom Edmunds today, claiming he’d stopped depositing in his bank account in recent years, using “a coin jar” instead. “Another £74,950 and we’d have been exposed in the event of another banking crisis because unlike 2008 the banks are now big enough to fail, or not big enough, whatever,” said Tom.

The Bank of England conceded that it was a difficult balancing act, deciding between providing a non-trivial interest rate and an unachievable savings limit. “Best to let them dream rather than accrue interest,” said a BoE spokesman today.