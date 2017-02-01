Begbie becomes leader of the SNP

The fictional character Begbie, from the Irvine Welsh novel “Trainspotting” later made into a film by Danny Boyle, has been elected leader of the Scottish National Party.

Party insiders welcomed his election as signalling a more combative approach to Scottish independence, albeit at the expense of losing touch with reality.

“The trouble is, all the actual leadership contenders were way too conciliatory towards the English bastards for many party members”, said a party spokesman today. “Begbie may not exist, but he nevertheless represents the sort of mindless, self-destructive aggression we find inspiring. He’s certainly an improvement on wee Jimmy Krankie there.”

The Begbie faction within the party were pleased to discover that, in the age of social media, the lack of a living, breathing candidate proved no obstacle to mounting an effective campaign. Running on the slogan “Away take yir face furra shite”, their imaginary candidate soon eclipsed all other contenders and romped home to victory. Asked whether the new leader felt Brexit would strengthen the case for Scottish independence, his supporters replied “Yer bum’s oot the windae”, which has now been adopted as official party policy.

