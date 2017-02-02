Parliament regrets not considering roaming charges in Article 50 debate

MPs of all parties have stated their ‘disappointment’ that the EU roaming charge decision hadn’t been made before the Article 50 vote.

‘If I’d known that roaming charges would be stopped I might have voted against the government,’ said Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, stating he often phoned ‘someone in Europe – or Russia, whatever’. Conservative leader Theresa May, admitted that she would have wavered, but said ‘striking a deal to make calls to the US cheaper’ would be of more use to Britons, and promised to raise the matter with ‘Trumpy-poos’ next time he calls.

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron was more circumspect. ‘We don’t really need mobile phones, we just congregate in a phone box and talk,’ he said today, adding, ‘it’s a bit cramped, all nine of us in one phone box, but we don’t get around much anyway, so a roaming charge probably doesn’t apply to us.’