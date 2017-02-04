May hails Tadcaster bridge success as proof that the UK is open for business

Prime Minister Theresa May has hailed the re-opening of the flood-hit Tadcaster bridge as evidence that the UK is open for business and ready to lead the world on free trade.

The 18th-Century bridge partially collapsed in December 2015 forcing residents to take a 16-mile round trip to to get from one side of Tadcaster to another.

Mrs May told hundreds of Tadcaster residents who had gathered to walk over the bridge that, ‘this is one step for Tadcaster, but a giant step for our Brexit future. The UK is open for business. Tadcaster is Tadcaster’.

Bert Jones (67) said that he had had to walk 16-miles to get a haircut at his Bulgarian hairdresser.

Tadcaster is in North Yorkshire.