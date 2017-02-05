An 85-year-old man has been arrested in Shanklin following the deaths of 7 members of the Shanklin Crown Green Bowling Club.

Shortly before the deadly attack witnesses described seeing an old man in white shirt and trousers enter the bowling club by breaking down the picket gate with his mobility scooter. He appeared to be carrying an agricultural stun gun around his waist and had an army issue petrol can strapped to the front pannier.

Shortly afterwards screams could be heard and plumes of smoke were seen billowing up above the club-house.

“It was mayhem,” said one witness. “One minute there was the gentle sound of bowls hitting jacks and then someone shouted – ‘Allahu Akbar you bastards!’ and it all kicked off.”

After the man’s arrest Shanklin police announced that they were now looking for the ‘mastermind’ behind the attack – reported to be another radicalised octogenarian who was mistakenly thought to be in retirement in Ventnor.

Donald Trump’s top aide Kellyanne Conway seized on the attack in an apparent attempt to support the president’s ban on people from Muslim-majority “countries of concern” such as the Isle of Wight.

“President Obama had a six-month ban on the Isle of Wight refugee programme after two other radicalised Shanklin octogenarians came to this country on a bowling trip to Florida and strangled three innocent alligators; now it seems they are the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre,” she said.