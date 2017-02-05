The Donald Trump hand, held by Theresa May on her recent visit to the White House, was probably a prosthetic limb according to a sensational claim by artificial limb experts. Number 10 has so far refused to comment on the reports. A Conservative party spokesman said that the hand holding symbolised the UK’s ‘very special relationship’ with America and it was irrelevant if the hand holding was: ‘a transradial prosthesis or the real thing’.

A number of observers of the hand-in-hand walk down the White House steps have commented on the awkwardness of the pair’s grip. White House insiders have suggested that President Trump was wearing a prosthetic hand because of his reluctance to feel a female body. While British commentators are leaking that the story in an attempt to literally distance the Prime Minister from Trump – who she is now finding increasingly embarrassing.

Artificial limb specialists say the artificial limb could in fact be the very latest myoelectric prosthesis, although, if so, Mrs May should have experienced during the hand holding a faint electric shock – something she may have mistaken for her, or Trump’s excitement. While neither side is willing to admit who started the irritating rash that both leader’s now have.