Trump counters global warming with nuclear winter

President Trump, speaking through his spokesperson the Mouth of Sauron, has announced a revolutionary plan to deal with Global Warming – ‘if such a thing does exist…which it clearly doesn’t’.

‘But assuming it does – which it doesn’t – but if it did…”Beings” have told the President that a limited nuclear exchange will throw enough particulate up into the atmosphere to block the sun’s rays and cool the earth for years’.

This will reverse any negative effects of Global Warming, if any such effects really do exist: ‘- which they don’t’. Toward that end the President plans to bait North Korea and Iran, using trade embargos and ‘d$ckpics’.

Sinnick & David Malcolm Rose