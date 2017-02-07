95yr old passportless woman survives on inheritance

A pensioner from London revealed today how she has managed to enjoy a relatively comfortable life despite neither doing full-time paid employment nor claiming state benefits for 65 years. Known locally as Liz, she (accompanied by her migrant husband) has regularly flaunted international travel laws to enjoy countless overseas holidays, often meeting and dining with influential people, heads of state and despots.

For many years the couple moved between a number of properties around the UK, possibly to avoid detection by HMRC. Having finally been tracked down to yet another publicly funded gala dinner in her honour, Liz claimed she and her family were not doing anything illegal, and still just managing to scrape by on the small amount left to her by her papa, adding: its been difficult at times, especially with so many troops to colour and all that, but I’ve never felt too taxed’.

spoole2112