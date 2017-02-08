Government advises: Stockpile porn and movies now!

The Government’s new ‘Get it Right’ campaign will send illegal-downloaders an email explaining they have twenty days to download as much illegal content as they can. After that the ISP will send a further email suggesting that it would be really nice if they eased off a little bit because the rest of the street is starting to complain about slow internet.

One downloader, who preferred not to be named, told us that he was sent an email after using up Swindon’s annual allocation of the Intenet in a week: ‘I was using Pirate Bay to download, er, Microsoft updates, and they sent me an email saying I’d downloaded 200TB of porn. The email said I had twenty days to cut back before they called an ambulance’.

A spokesman for Virgin Media explained: ‘We thought that people needed 100Mbit internet to upload pictures to the internet or watch YouTube videos, we never dreamed that they would use it for downloading’. When asked what they would say to those caught downloading, the spokesman replied: ‘Please don’t leave us – we’ll throw in a free land line….’

LondonTom