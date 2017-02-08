Trump denies book reading claim

Reports that President Donald Trump (70) once read a book have dismayed his supporters and angered his aides. ‘I’m disgusted,’ said ex-steel worker Mitch Mitchell of Bethlehem, Pennsylvannia. ‘I thought the President was one of us and was going to drain the swamp of these book-reading dudes.’

Mr Mitchell said he first become suspicious of Mr Trump when he learned from his tweets that he was reading the New York Times headlines. Reports from several Rust Belt areas speak of angry ex-Trump supporters gathering for book burning demonstrations.

Meanwhile Mr Trump received support from Chuck Glass who was in the same grade as the President at high school. ‘I once found him in the school john having a shit,’ Mr Glass said,’ and he certainly had a book, but I can’t be sure he was reading it.’

‘It looked like the Koran,’ added Mr Glass.