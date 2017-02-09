Confused man not sure if Katie Price is ‘for or against’ abuse

Speaking on ITV’s ‘Loose Women’, the glamour model seemed to suggest that her choice of profession was heavily influenced by an abusive past and not the result of one ‘really inappropriate’ career’s day at school. Subsequently one rather appalled male viewer was left flummoxed as to whether Miss Price, the multi-millionaire, was making a stand against abuse or offering it as a business model.

After leaving school, Miss Price had begun training as a nurse but swiftly turned to the more lucrative pursuit of ‘washing her underwear in public’. Cynics have suggested that cashing in on her sexuality may have been the real reason why she left nursing; but as we all know, any nurse that works hard can accrue £45m and have their own stables.