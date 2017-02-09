Email leak : Beckham not marooned on desert island

A hacked email has raised questions over the validity of a Radio 4 programme, in which David Beckham was allegedly marooned on an unspecified desert island. Suspicions were aroused after Beckham, and his companion Kirsty Young, were uninterested in planning their escape and instead passed their time calmly discussing his music choices.

The email leaks also reveal David Beckham was disappointed in not receiving a knighthood for services to Argentinian football and being in underpants, as the Queen suggested he: ‘…lacked the physicality for a central midfielder, and his lack of pace prevented him from being a world-class right midfielder. And Freddie Ljungberg looked better in underpants anyway.’

Gary Baldy