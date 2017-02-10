NHS solves over-crowded corridors by ‘banning corridors’

Hospital managers are considering drastic action in the face of a health crisis and an even more worrying ‘PR sh$t-storm’. ‘We could just change the target,’ said an NHS spokesman. ‘But that would be deceitful, unethical and counter-productive for patient welfare. It’s time for a radical solution: we’re going to close the corridors and ban trolleys. Sorted!’

Patients will no longer remain on trolleys in corridors whilst waiting for treatment, but will instead be encouraged to hang from ceiling fittings and window ledges. Likewise one suggestion was to place patients on a merry-go-round, explained the spokesman: ‘If they’re in perpetual motion, are they technically waiting?’

Titus