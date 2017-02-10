Trump teaches America how to default

In a shocking and unprecedented ‘unpresidented’ move, Donald Trump announced on Fox News that he is going to use his vast experience with blowing off creditors to handle the nearly $8 trillion owed by the US to China, Japan and Wonga. Trump declared a National Patriotic Debt Amnesia Day; fitting for a man whose hard drive is wiped clean every morning before breakfast.

‘I’ve discussed this with a number of brilliant people, all of them in my brain actually so I didn’t have to travel far, and we came to the conclusion this was the best way to put America first, stop terrorism, and bring jobs back to the United States. Not in that order, but also very much in that order’.

‘I said my brain. My brain is how I refer to the people in my administration. Cuz when you think about it, they’re kinda like different parts of my brain. They handle various tasks, all of which I care very, very deeply about, foreign policy included, golf is another one, and some of them are incredibly, in-cred-ibly unwell…Can you lend me 10 bucks? I’ll pay you back.’

Kelly Ervin