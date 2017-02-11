Waiting 3 minutes for egg to boil ‘completely unacceptable’ says Hunt

The Health Secretary claims waiting for an egg to boil was costing the country billions and more was needed to tackle the problem. While researchers at BBC NHS Week revealed that some egg-eaters were having to wait up to four minutes for their eggs to boil while others were turning to alternative cooking methods such as scrambling or frying.

One patient at Bristol Royal Infirmary was left stranded in hospital for over six months because a pan of boiling water could not be found. But critics accuse Mr.Hunt of being out-of-touch saying he uses private egg-boilers to boil his eggs and has never had to wait three minutes in his life. Observed one Doctor: ‘The armed forces are in crisis too…..they’ve hardly got any soldiers’

‘It is clearly frustrating for anyone waiting for an egg to boil’ said Mr.Hunt ‘what we propose to do is supply everybody in the country with a brand new egg-timer…..but with less sand in it’.