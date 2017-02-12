Gove sat on Murdoch’s lap during Trump interview

Trump’s spokeswoman explained that the President, Michael Gove, Murdoch, Jerry Hall, Steve Bannon and an anonymous man in a Ku Klux Klan robe played ‘an innocent’ game of squeak piggy squeak. During the game each ultra-conservative took turns to sit on blindfolded victim while discussing world domination of ‘the many by the few’, in a society where truth was negotiable.

Ms Pierson continued ‘In today’s White House it is perfectly acceptable for senior world statesmen or tiny British journalists to sit on people’s laps and other parts of them while ultra-powerful media moguls suppress off-camera sniggers. Mr. Trump is already in Murdoch’s pocket, so he might as well be on his lap’.